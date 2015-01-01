|
Citation
Zhong W, Liang Q, Yang A, Yan R. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 149: e106700.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38382400
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emotional neglect during childhood has long-lasting negative effects on individuals, and it is often hidden and unrecognized. Previous research has not fully understood its unique effects on mental health outcomes, especially when considering the co-occurrence with other forms of maltreatment. The meaning-making coping and growth model suggests that individuals achieve positive psychological outcomes by constructively integrating negative experiences into their self-concept, which may be a protective mechanism against the detrimental effects of emotional neglect.
Language: en
Keywords
Emotional neglect; Meaning in life; Post-stress growth; Suicidal ideation