Abstract

Built environment characteristics and related environmental exposures and behaviors have been, separately, implicated in the development of poor mental health. However, it is unclear how these factors act together in relation to mental health. We studied these factors simultaneously to evaluate the impact of the built environment, and the mediating role of environmental exposures and physical activity, on mental health, while also studying moderation by sex, age, and length of residence. We used a cross-sectional population-based sample of 3145 individuals aged 15-97 years from Barcelona, Spain. Time spent walking and mental health status were assessed with validated questionnaires, administered through a face-to-face interview. We characterized the built environment (e.g., building, population and intersection density and green space), road traffic noise, and ambient air pollution at the residential level using land cover maps, remote sensing, noise maps and land use regression models. Adjusted regression models accounting for spatial clustering were analyzed to study associations between built environment attributes and mental health, and mediation and moderation effects. Density attributes were directly or indirectly, through air pollution and less consistently through walking, associated with poor mental health. Green space indicators were associated with lower prevalence of poor mental health, partly through lower air pollution exposure and more walking. In some cases, these associations differed by sex, age or length of residence. Non-linear associations of density indicators with environmental exposures, and of particulate matter with poor mental health indicated threshold effects. We conclude that living in dense areas with high air pollution concentrations was associated with poor mental health. On the other hand, green areas with lower air pollution concentrations were protective against poor mental health. Greater urban density might benefit health, but might only do so when air pollution concentrations are low.

