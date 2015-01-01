Abstract

Predicting the trajectory of pedestrians in crowd scenarios is indispensable in self-driving or autonomous mobile robot field because estimating the future locations of pedestrians around is beneficial for policy decision to avoid collision. It is a challenging issue because humans have different walking motions, and the interactions between humans and objects in the current environment, especially between humans themselves, are complex. Previous researchers focused on how to model human-human interactions but neglected the relative importance of interactions. To address this issue, a novel mechanism based on correntropy is introduced. The proposed mechanism not only can measure the relative importance of human-human interactions but also can build personal space for each pedestrian. An interaction module, including this data-driven mechanism, is further proposed. In the proposed module, the data-driven mechanism can effectively extract the feature representations of dynamic human-human interactions in the scene and calculate the corresponding weights to represent the importance of different interactions. To share such social messages among pedestrians, an interaction-aware architecture based on long short-term memory network for trajectory prediction is designed. Experiments are conducted on two public datasets. Experimental results demonstrate that our model can achieve better performance than several latest methods with good performance.

