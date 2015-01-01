Abstract

In this paper, we documented the association between specific wordings regarding domestic violence within gender equality laws and women's attitudes towards domestic violence in African countries. To do so, we used data on the longitudinal Demographic and Health Survey conducted between 2003 and 2018, and we empirically conducted a difference-in-differences analysis that captures variations in the country and timing of the inclusion of specific wordings addressing domestic violence in the legislative framework that encompasses the general principle of gender equality. The empirical analysis showed that the inclusion of a specific article criminalizing domestic violence within a country's general gender equality law contributed to a statistically significant and substantial decrease in the likelihood of women deeming wife-beating behaviors justifiable. We further conducted an analysis of heterogeneity by socioeconomic status, as defined by urban status, wealth, literacy, and access to information; we found that the association between laws' wordings and attitudes towards domestic violence appeared statistically significant and sizeable in all socioeconomic groups.

