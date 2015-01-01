SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

German D, Genberg B, Sugarman O, Saloner B, Sawyer A, Glick JL, Gribbin M, Flynn C. Harm Reduct. J. 2024; 21(1): e18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12954-024-00940-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Addressing xylazine harms are now a critical harm reduction priority, but relatively little epidemiological information exists to determine prevalence, magnitude, and correlates of xylazine use or related outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Overdose; People who inject drugs; PWID; Wound; Xylazine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print