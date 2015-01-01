CONTACT US: Contact info
German D, Genberg B, Sugarman O, Saloner B, Sawyer A, Glick JL, Gribbin M, Flynn C. Harm Reduct. J. 2024; 21(1): e18.
Addressing xylazine harms are now a critical harm reduction priority, but relatively little epidemiological information exists to determine prevalence, magnitude, and correlates of xylazine use or related outcomes.
Overdose; People who inject drugs; PWID; Wound; Xylazine