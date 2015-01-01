SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moldovan C, Ulrich S, Köster V, Tiemann J, Lewandowski A. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(5): e1405.

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24051405

unavailable

This study presents a theoretical framework for defining the performance level of wireless safety functions within industrial environments. While acknowledging the simplifications inherent in our approach--primarily based on packet loss rates as a measure of system performance--the study underscores the dynamic challenges posed by real-world warehouses. Through an in situ measurement study of a forklift truck safety system, we validate the proposed method and emphasize the need for a more nuanced examination of wireless communication in complex settings. The study advocates for an expanded theoretical framework that considers fluctuations in warehouse dynamics, accounting for their impact on packet loss rates and, consequently, the precision of performance-level assessments. Furthermore, the research highlights the complexity introduced by wireless system characteristics not addressed in the simplified model, urging future investigations to incorporate these factors for a comprehensive understanding of wireless safety systems. The absence of specific criteria for wireless systems within existing standards emphasizes the necessity for a specialized framework in addressing safety aspects unique to wireless applications.


5G networks; collision avoidance; digital twin; functional safety; Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT); Industry 4.0; performance level; safety integrity level (SIL); safety-critical applications; wireless communication

