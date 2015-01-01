Abstract

How far can a person sink downwards in quicksand? Experience would seem to suggest that there is low risk of submerging completely, but it is not easy to demonstrate this because of the complex rheology of granular suspensions. We study several mathematical models for the sinking of a vertical cylinder downwards into quicksand, finding that an approach with a buoyancy equation modified by drag force gives an unphysical answer. We instead argue that our proposed conclusion is supported by considering the dynamics of vibration-induced compactification of liquid-saturated granular suspensions. We compare quicksand with other non-Newtonian fluids, emphasising that in this case the same model does not apply and that the risk of drowning could be much more significant. We finish by suggesting some relevant experiments that can be performed in a classroom setting.

Language: en