SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Babakr Z, Fatahi N. Acta Inform. Med. 2023; 31(4): 292-299.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society for Medical Informatics of Bosnia and Herzegovina)

DOI

10.5455/aim.2023.31.292-299

PMID

38379693

PMCID

PMC10875951

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Dark Triad Traits, Adverse Childhood Experiences, impulsivity and sensation seeking significantly influence whether one engages in or avoids various risk behaviours and personality throughout life.

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to investigate how Dark Triad Traits, Adverse Childhood Experience and impulsivity sensation influence risk taking behaviour personality throughout life.

METHODS: The sample included 222 university students from four universities, 82 males (36.9%) and 140 females (63.1%), and aged between 18 and 51 years.

RESULTS: The results showed that adverse childhood experiences, psychopathy, narcissism, impulsivity and sensation-seeking predicted risk taking. Machiavellianism, on the other hand, did not significantly predict risk taking. Based on results, adverse childhood experiences predicted risk-taking directly and indirectly through psychopathy, narcissism, impulsivity and sensation seeking.

CONCLUSION: The results indicate that early childhood experiences are a significant factor in personality traits and that positive early experiences could lead to minimising risk taking and reducing levels of impulsivity, sensation-seeking and dark triad traits.


Language: en

Keywords

Adverse childhood experience; impulsivity; narcissism; psychopath; risk taking; sensation seeking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print