Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to describe the difference between carboxyhemoglobin (CO-Hb) acute poisoning caused by waterpipe vs non-waterpipe exposures as they relate to demographics, clinical presentations and outcome of patients.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study conducted in the Emergency Department (ED) at the Lebanon. PATIENTS: All adult patients presenting with a CO-Hb level ≥ 10 between January 2019 and August 2023 with exposure types stratified as waterpipe or non-waterpipe. MEASUREMENTS AND MAIN RESULTS: 111 ED visits were identified. Among these, 73.9% were attributed to waterpipe exposure, while 26.1% were non-waterpipe sources. These included cigarette smoking (17.2%), burning coal (24.1%), fire incidents (3.6%), gas leaks (6.9%), heating device use (10.3%), and undocumented sources (37.9%). Patients with waterpipe-related carbon monoxide exposure were younger (41 vs 50 years, p = 0.015) women (63.4 vs 41.4%, p = 0.039) with less comorbidities compared to non-waterpipe exposures (22.2 vs 41.4%, p = 0.047). Waterpipe smokers were more likely to present during the summer (42.7 vs 13.8%, p = 0.002) and have shorter ED length of stays (3.9 vs 4.5 h, p = 0.03). A higher percentage of waterpipe smokers presented with syncope (52.4 vs 17.2%, p = 0.001) whereas cough/dyspnea were more common in non-waterpipe exposures (31 vs 9.8%, p = 0.006). The initial CO-Hb level was found to be significantly higher in waterpipe exposure as compared to non-waterpipe (19.7 vs 13.7, p = 0.004). Non-waterpipe exposures were more likely to be admitted to the hospital (24.1 vs 4.9%, p = 0.015). Waterpipe smokers had significantly higher odds of experiencing syncope, with a 5.74-fold increase in risk compared to those exposed to non-waterpipe sources (p = 0.004) irrespective of their CO-Hb level. Furthermore, males had significantly lower odds of syncope as compared to females, following carbon monoxide exposure (aOR 0.31, 95% CI 0.13-0.74).



CONCLUSION: CO-Hb poisoning related to waterpipe smoking has distinctive features. Syncope is a commonly associated presentation that should solicit a focused social history in communities where waterpipe smoking is common. Furthermore, CO-Hb poisoning should remain on the differential in patients presenting with headache, syncope, dizziness, vomiting or shortness of breath, even outside of the non-waterpipe exposure peaks of winter season.

Language: en