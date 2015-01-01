Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To measure differences in suicide rates across race/ethnicity, age, and sex groups in Chicago, Illinois, from 2015 to 2021.



METHODS. We calculated the incidence rate and annual percentage change in suicides among Asian, Black, Latino/a, and White persons in Chicago. We also analyzed patterns in suicide method across race/ethnicity, age, and sex groups.



RESULTS. Suicides increased significantly among Black males (incidence rate ratio [IRR] = 1.10; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.01, 1.20), Black females (IRR = 1.18; 95% CI = 1.04, 1.33), and Latino males (IRR = 1.23; 95% CI = 1.11, 1.38) between 2015 and 2021. Suicides decreased overall among White Chicagoans during this period. A significantly greater proportion of Black males than Black females died by suicide using a firearm (55.79% vs 24.05%; P < .001). Similar results were detected for Latino males and females (32.99% vs 9.09%; P = .001) and White males and females (30.10% vs 11.73%; P < .001).



CONCLUSIONS. Black persons in Chicago were the only group to experience significant increases in suicide among both males and females from 2015 to 2021, although specific methods used varied by race/ethnicity and sex group. (Am J Public Health. 2024;114(3):319-328. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2023.307511).

