Abstract

CLOSER is a computer-based exercise program that aims to improve older adults' health, fitness and social lives. This pilot study aimed to examine the effect of CLOSER, the first computer-based exercise program developed for older adults on a national scale, on those with a history of falls. Forty-eight older adults (71.33 ± 7.47) with a history of falling at least once in the last year were included in the study. Older adults performed CLOSER exercises for (balance maintenance, neck rotation, rhythmic walking, knee flexion and trunk rotation) 2 sessions per week for eight weeks. All individuals were evaluated at baseline and the end of the eighth week. The primary outcome measures were the 30-s Chair-Stand Test (p = 0.002), the Berg Balance Scale (p = 0.002), the Falls Efficacy Scale International (p = 0.003), the Timed Up and Go Test (p = 0.008) and the motivation level (p = 0.007) statistically significant improvements were observed. The results show that a CLOSER-computer-based exercise program effectively increases balance and reduces the risk and fear of falling. In the future, CLOSER could significantly contribute to the healthcare system as an alternative aid for home-based exercise.

