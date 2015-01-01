Abstract

Over the past few years, fatigue driving has emerged as one of the main causes of traffic accidents, necessitating the development of driver fatigue detection systems. However, many existing methods involves tedious manual parameter tunings, a process that is both time-consuming and results in task-specific models. On the other hand, most of the researches on fatigue recognition are based on class-balanced and sufficient data, and effectively "mine" meaningful information from class-imbalanced and insufficient data for fatigue recognition is still a challenge. In this paper, we proposed two novel models, the attention-based residual adaptive multiscale fully convolutional network-long short term memory network (ARMFCN-LSTM), and the Generative ARMFCN-LSTM (GARMFCN-LSTM) aiming to address this issue. ARMFCN-LSTM excels at automatically extracting multiscale representations through adaptive multiscale temporal convolutions, while capturing temporal dependency features through LSTM. GARMFCN-LSTM integrates Wasserstein GAN with gradient penalty (WGAN-GP) into ARMFCN-LSTM to improve driver fatigue detection performance by alleviating data scarcity and addressing class imbalances. Experimental results show that ARMFCN-LSTM achieves the highest classification accuracy of 95.84% in driver fatigue detection on the class-balanced EEG dataset (binary classification), and GARMFCN-LSTM attained an improved classification accuracy of 84.70% on the class-imbalanced EOG dataset (triple classification), surpassing the competing methods. Therefore, the proposed models are promising for further implementations in online driver fatigue detection systems.

Language: en