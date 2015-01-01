Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a prevalent psychiatric condition and the largest contributor to disability worldwide. MDD is highly recurrent, yet little is known about the mechanisms that occur following a Major Depressive Episode (MDE) and underlie recurrence. We explored the concept of fear of depression recurrence (FoDR) and its impact on daily functioning among individuals in remission from MDD.



METHODS: 30 participants (83% female; 37% White; M(age) = 27.7, SD = 8.96) underwent semi-structured qualitative interviews. The interviews explored participants' experiences of FoDR including the frequency, severity, content, triggers, and impact of fears and associated coping strategies. We used content analysis to analyze the transcriptions.



RESULTS: Most participants (73%) reported having FoDR, with varying frequency, severity, and duration of fears. The triggers and content of participants' fears often mirrored the symptoms (e.g., low mood, anhedonia) and consequences (e.g., job loss, social withdrawal) endured during past MDEs. Some participants reported a minimal impact of FoDR on daily functioning, whereas others reported a positive (e.g., personal growth) or negative (e.g., increased anxiety) influence. LIMITATIONS: Our sample size did not allow for explorations of differences in FoDR across unique MDD subtypes or sociocultural factors.



CONCLUSIONS: The concept of FoDR may present a window into understanding the unique cognitive and behavioural changes that occur following MDD remission and underlie depression recurrence. Future research should aim to identify underlying individual differences and characteristics of the disorder that may influence the presence and impact of FoDR. Finally, a FoDR measure should be developed so that associations between FoDR and recurrence risk, depressive symptoms, and other indices of functioning can be determined.

