Abstract

BACKGROUND: Losing a child at an old age while also facing health problems and physical limitations can have significant negative impacts on parents' lives such as anxiety, depression, and impairment in social functions. The process of coping with the death of a child is particularly unknown among older adults. Therefore, this study aimed to explore how older adults cope with the death of their child.



METHOD: This qualitative study was conducted in 2020-2021, using Corbin and Strauss (2015) approach to the grounded theory method. The sampling began purposefully and continued theoretically until theoretical saturation was achieved. Semi-structured interviews were conducted to collect data from Iranian older adults who had experienced the death of their child. To ensure data trustworthiness, the Guba and Lincoln (1985) criteria were utilized. A qualitative data analysis software, MAXQDA2020, was used to manage the data.



FINDINGS: The results of this study were obtained from 27 participants. The main concern of older adults was the fear of their lives collapsing following the death of their child. Participants utilized three main strategies to address their concerns: attempting to rebuild themselves, connecting to a higher power, and searching for positivity amidst grief. The central category that emerged from the analysis was "improving physical, mental, and spiritual capacities," resulting in personal growth and improved social relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: Through the use of the three aforementioned strategies, older adults were able to overcome their primary concern of the fear of their lives collapsing following the death of their child. Further development of the theory is suggested in order to design a model that can facilitate older adults' coping with this difficult life event.

Language: en