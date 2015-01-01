Abstract

BACKGROUND: Southeast Asia has the highest suicide mortality worldwide. To improve our knowledge on the effectiveness of interventions for suicidal ideation (SI) in individuals with depression in Indonesia, we conducted a secondary analysis of a randomised controlled trial.



OBJECTIVE: We explored whether an internet-based behavioural activation (BA) intervention ('Guided Act and Feel Indonesia' (GAF-ID)) was superior in targeting SI compared with online-delivered psychoeducation (PE).



METHODS: In total, 313 participants were randomised between treatment allocation. The SI item of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 was the primary outcome measure. Mediation analyses were conducted to identify if BA at week 10 mediated the relationship between intervention and SI at week 24.



FINDINGS: The GAF-ID intervention was not superior in reducing SI compared with online minimal PE at week 10 (OR 0.61, 95% CI (0.37 to 1.01)), nor at week 24 (OR 0.84, 95% CI (0.47 to 1.52)). SI at week 24 was not mediated by BA at week 10 (b=-0.03, 95% CI (-0.05 to 0.00), p=0.07).



CONCLUSIONS: In individuals with depression in Indonesia, the GAF-ID intervention was not superior in reducing self-reported SI compared with PE. Also, the association between treatment condition and SI at week 24 was not mediated via BA at week 10. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: This study supports the need for further research on the efficacy of psychological treatments targeting SI in the Southeast Asia context.

