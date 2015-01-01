SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sorrentino G, Bayen E, Câmara-Costa H, Francillette L, Toure H, Laurent-Vannier A, Meyer P, Dellatolas G, Chevignard M. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/02699052.2024.2318588

38379310

OBJECTIVE: To investigate reported burden by the Primary Family Caregiver (PFC) 7-years after severe pediatric traumatic brain injury in the TGE (Traumatisme Grave de l'Enfant) longitudinal study.

METHODS: Subjective burden was estimated with the Zarit Burden Inventory (ZBI) in 36 PFC (parents), who rated their own health status (Medical Outcome Study Short Form-12), family functioning and their child's level of care and needs (Pediatric/Adult Care And Needs Scale [PCANS/CANS]). Data collection included: child and PFC sociodemographic characteristics, injury-related factors, 'objective' (e.g. overall level of disability: Glasgow Outcome Scale - Extended, GOS-E/GOS-E-Peds) and 'subjective' outcomes (e.g. participation, behavior, executive functions, quality of life and fatigue).

RESULTS: 25% of PFC reported mild-moderate burden, and 19% moderate-severe burden. Higher burden correlated with worse outcomes in all 'subjective' PFC-rated outcomes, and with self-reported participation. The ZBI correlated strongly with CANS/PCANS and GOS-E/GOS-E-Peds. Overall level of disability and PFC-reported executive functioning explained 62% of the ZBI variance. For equal levels of disability, burden was higher when PFC reported a 'negative' picture of their child.

CONCLUSION: Significant PFC-reported burden 7-years post-injury was associated with overall disability and 'subjective' PFC-rated outcomes. Factors influencing parental burden in the long term should be identified and psychological support implemented over time.


child; Informal caregiver; multidimensional burden; primary family caregiver; prospective cohort study; severe traumatic brain injury

