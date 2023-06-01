Abstract

Great progress has been made toward gender equality in athletics, whereas true equality has not yet been realized. Concurrently, women orthopedists along with advocate men have paved the way toward gender equity in orthopedics as a whole and more specifically in sports medicine. The barriers that contribute to gender disparities include lack of exposure, lack of mentorship, stunted career development, childbearing considerations and implicit gender bias and overt gender discrimination.

Language: en