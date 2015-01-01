|
Citation
Arce L, Hale G, Khanfar N, Pérez Ayala N, Aponte Torres G, Acosta Medina H. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e31.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38379429
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Community-based medication therapy management advanced pharmacy practice experiences (MTM APPE) can engage pharmacy students in public health initiatives, including emergency response preparedness, to successfully impact patient care. This study aimed to evaluate pharmacy students' perceptions of their experience on an MTM APPE during disasters in Puerto Rico.
Language: en
Keywords
*Cyclonic Storms; *Disasters; *Earthquakes; *Education, Pharmacy; *Pharmacy; *Students, Pharmacy; Curriculum; Emergency Preparedness; Health Education; Humans; medication therapy management; Medication Therapy Management/education; Pandemics; pharmacy; Public Health; Puerto Rico