Abstract

BACKGROUND: Community-based medication therapy management advanced pharmacy practice experiences (MTM APPE) can engage pharmacy students in public health initiatives, including emergency response preparedness, to successfully impact patient care. This study aimed to evaluate pharmacy students' perceptions of their experience on an MTM APPE during disasters in Puerto Rico.



METHODS: After completing the MTM APPE during times of hurricanes, earthquake or pandemic, pharmacy students were asked to voluntarily participate in a questionnaire about their perception of assisting during a disaster. The survey consisted of 5 questions. Four questions were based on a Likert scale with answers choices ranging from Agree, Not Sure, Disagree, or Not Applicable. One question requested free text comments from participants.



RESULTS: Sixteen students completed the survey. Pharmacy students agreed that the MTM APPE taught them the clinical skills needed to assist and educate individual patients and the community that suffered from a disaster, and that the role of the pharmacist is vital when a disaster disrupts a community's health-care system.



CONCLUSIONS: Training in emergency response to disasters should be a considered component of MTM APPE.

Language: en