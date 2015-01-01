Abstract

The impact of sustainable mobility may be considered through the mode of non-motorization, which may vary by spatial environmental conditions, especially accessibility by active mobility in a necessarily safe, comfortable, and pleasant atmosphere. Sustainable mobility comprises willingness to allow commuting behaviors on non-motorized travel for safety and green ethics. These chiefly participate to create livable places, improve health and well-being, and promote quality of life and economic growth. By contrast, an impoverished street environment decreases the possibility of active mobility and relies on motorization. It is essential to explore the perception of road users through diverse environmental features of street networks and sidewalks directly affecting road user behavior and preferences about motorization and non-motorization. This study evaluated multi-indicators of sustainable urban mobility (SUM) for a group of road users, with data gathered by questionnaire-based survey. 1,998 Pathum Thani Province inhabitants in Thailand were asked to evaluate their neighborhood characteristics by SUM indicators. In addition to different social dimensions and socioeconomic backgrounds, transportation characteristics among diverse trip makers and different perceptions of mobility indicators were classified by factor analysis using principal components and spatial visualization.



RESULTS were that traffic management, including intersection controls and signage, as well as information, sidewalk, management, and personal mobility choices, is a key strategy to improve sustainable mobility. This is achieved by tailoring solutions to achieve a modal shift prioritized over other supportive facilities.

Language: en