|
Citation
|
Hung KKC, MacDermot MK, Hui TSI, Chan SY, Mashino S, Mok CPY, Leung PH, Kayano R, Abrahams J, Wong CS, Chan EYY, Graham CA. Global Health 2024; 20(1): e15.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38383465
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: With the increasing threat of hazardous events at local, national, and global levels, an effective workforce for health emergency and disaster risk management (Health EDRM) in local, national, and international communities is urgently needed. However, there are no universally accepted competencies and curricula for Health EDRM. This study aimed to identify Health EDRM competencies and curricula worldwide using literature reviews and a cross-sectional survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Competency model; Curriculum; Health emergency and disaster risk management; Health workforce