Abstract

Due to the internal environment of highway tunnels, tunnel lighting has scattering, deflection, illuminance, and uniformity problems. Each factor will have a direct impact on drivers. Due to the low illuminance and brightness, the lighting efficiency can be improved by shortening the diodes' distance. The SmileRay LED street light module will be adopted as the primary design structure, and the CREO modeling software will construct the initial lens model. The geometric optics laws will be applied, the LightTools will be used to simulate the second optical lens design, lightbar light source module design, lighting mechanism modifications, etc., and then use the lens light distribution with the DIALux lighting design software to carry out the tunnel lighting simulation of spec verification, and optimize the installation through the results. The simulation results show the tunnel lighting module designed in this research can provide 10499 lm of luminous flux when the lamp energy consumption is only 75 W. The total lamp optical efficiency reaches 97%, and the brightness uniformity comes to 0.755 after the modified installation, which aligns with the CIE 88-2004 tunnel lighting specification standard.

Language: en