|
Citation
|
Gantiva C, Illidge-Cortes J, González-Millares D, Maldonado-Hoyos V, Valencia L. Int. J. Drug Policy 2024; 126: e104355.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38382352
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Health warning label on cannabis products has been recently studied, and with the latest trends of regulation around the world, there is a need to determine the most effective ways to apply this strategy. The current study aimed to examine the effects of different health warning label designs (pictorial vs text-only, background color, warning themes) on cannabis products.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cannabis; Health warning; Labeling; Marijuana; Packaging