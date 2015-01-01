Abstract

This paper studies the main factors affecting road traffic accidents (RTAs) using a systematic review. The primary focus is on factors related to road characteristics and driver behaviours. This review also addresses the socioeconomic and demographic factors to provide a clear overview of which groups suffer the most from RTAs. Several factors were found to affect RTAs, notably road characteristics: highways, high-speed roads, unplanned intersections and two-way roads without dividers; driver behaviours: reckless/aggressive driving and riding, excessive speeding, unawareness of traffic laws, and not using safety equipment; and vehicle types: four and two-wheeled. This review found that male and economically productive people with less education were mostly associated with RTAs. In addition, for most of the low and middle-income countries analyzed, there is a lack of quality data relating to RTAs. Nevertheless, this review provides researchers and policy makers with a better understanding of road accidents for improving road safety.

