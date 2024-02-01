Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) constitute an escalating public health concern globally. Despite the growing burden of suicidal ideation, plan, and attempts, national information on the trends of STB is lacking in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Therefore, we aim to report on the prevalence, correlates, and treatment-seeking behaviors associated with STB in the country using nationally representative information from The Saudi National Mental Health Survey (SNMHS).



METHODS: The SNMHS is a national household survey of Saudi citizens aged 15-65 (n = 4004). The adapted Composite International Diagnostic Interview (CIDI) 3.0 was administered to produce lifetime and 12-month prevalence and treatment estimates of STB in the KSA. Associated correlates were calculated using cross tabulations and logistic regressions.



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt had respective lifetime prevalence rates of 4.90 %, 1.78 %, and 1.46 %; 12-month prevalence rates of 1.82 %, 0.89 %, and 0.63 %. Significant correlates of STB include younger age, female gender, low education, urban rearing, and singe marital status. STB were also significantly associated with the presence of prior mental disorders, childhood adversities, and low treatment-seeking.



CONCLUSIONS: High unmet need and significant sociocultural and psychological risk factors have been identified in association with STB in the KSA. Given the community-based nature of the SNMHS and the limited national data on STB in the Middle East and North Africa region, our findings can extend to inform the necessary healthcare policies, treatment plans, and prevention strategies needed to alleviate the burdens of STB in the region.

