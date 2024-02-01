|
Altwaijri Y, Benjet C, Al-Habeeb A, Al-Subaie A, Akkad M, Alammar S, Bilal L, Naseem T. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38382818
OBJECTIVE: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) constitute an escalating public health concern globally. Despite the growing burden of suicidal ideation, plan, and attempts, national information on the trends of STB is lacking in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Therefore, we aim to report on the prevalence, correlates, and treatment-seeking behaviors associated with STB in the country using nationally representative information from The Saudi National Mental Health Survey (SNMHS).
Childhood adversities; Mental health; Saudi Arabia; Suicidal behavior; Suicidal ideation; Suicide attempt