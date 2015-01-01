SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mattos P, Moraes CEF, Sichieri R, Hay P, Faraone SV, Appolinario JC. J. Atten. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10870547241229097

PMID

38380531

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the prevalence and psychiatric correlates of symptomatic ADHD in a large metropolitan area of a middle-income country.

METHODS: An in-person household survey with randomly selected 2,297 adults aged 19 to 60 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, assessed by trained lay interviewers. The Adult Self-Rating Scale Screener (ASRS-6) was used. Chi-square and logistic regression were conducted.

RESULTS: ADHD prevalence was 4.59 (95% CI [3.56, 5.44]). Those with ADHD were younger and more often unemployed; they displayed more psychiatric symptoms (depression, anxiety, and alcohol abuse) and a history of bullying and sexual abuse. They also had worse physical health indicators.

FINDINGS remained significant when controlling for socioeconomic variables.

CONCLUSION: Adults with symptomatic ADHD from a large metropolitan area in Brazil show a pattern of findings consistent with what has been observed in higher-income countries.


Language: en

Keywords

adults; ASRS screener; attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder; epidemiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print