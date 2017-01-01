Abstract

BACKGROUND: Potential risk factors for suicide differ by age group. Therefore, this study aims to investigate the characteristics of patients with suicide attempts according to age group and any the relevant risk factors.



METHODS: This study retrospectively reviewed the medical records of attempted suicide patients who were admitted to the emergency departments (ED) of the First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021. Demographic information and clinical characteristics were collected. The participants were divided into four age groups and the characteristics of each group were compared.



RESULTS: A total of 834 participants were included in this study. Suicide attempts were more prevalent in females, and the gender difference decreased with age. Having religious belief and less educated suicide attempts were concentrated in the elderly groups. Adolescents suicide attempts were more likely to occur in the spring, autumn and during non-office hours. Mental disorders were the major motivation for suicide among adolescents, and interpersonal and social problems were more prevalent among youths. Psychiatric medication was the leading suicidal substances among adolescents, while pesticides and herbicides were more prevalent in adults. The history of psychiatric diagnosis was more common in adolescents, while the history of somatic disorder was more prevalent in the elderly.



CONCLUSION: This study confirmed differences in the demographic and clinical characteristics of patients in different age groups. Therefore, it is necessary to construct individualized intervention strategies for each age group based on the characteristics of the patients in order to reduce suicide.

Language: en