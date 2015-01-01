SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Emmerling SA, McGarvey JS, Burdette KS. J. Nurs. Adm. 2024; 54(3): 160-166.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NNA.0000000000001402

38381570

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate nurse confidence in coping with patient aggression after implementing a workplace violence prevention program that includes management and postevent support.

BACKGROUND: Patient aggression toward nurses is increasing, leading many healthcare organizations to develop workplace violence prevention programs.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted at a large healthcare system in the Midwestern United States. Clinical nurses caring for adult patients across the care continuum ≥51% of the time were invited to participate.

RESULTS: In situ simulation plus standard training did not have a significant impact on confidence after controlling for the year education occurred; however, nurses completing training in 2022 had significantly higher confidence than nurses completing training in 2019. Use of the Violence Assessment Tool and participating in a post-control alert debriefing were also associated with significantly higher confidence.

CONCLUSION: Factors other than education may influence nurses' confidence in coping with patient aggression.


Language: en
