Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate nurse confidence in coping with patient aggression after implementing a workplace violence prevention program that includes management and postevent support.



BACKGROUND: Patient aggression toward nurses is increasing, leading many healthcare organizations to develop workplace violence prevention programs.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted at a large healthcare system in the Midwestern United States. Clinical nurses caring for adult patients across the care continuum ≥51% of the time were invited to participate.



RESULTS: In situ simulation plus standard training did not have a significant impact on confidence after controlling for the year education occurred; however, nurses completing training in 2022 had significantly higher confidence than nurses completing training in 2019. Use of the Violence Assessment Tool and participating in a post-control alert debriefing were also associated with significantly higher confidence.



CONCLUSION: Factors other than education may influence nurses' confidence in coping with patient aggression.

