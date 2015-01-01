Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nursing in the United States has evolved within the same historical context that has reproduced and spread racism worldwide. Nurse administrators are integral to the quality of nurses' practice and play a key role in eliminating racial injustice in places of work.



PURPOSE: Using a feminist and critical race feminist framework, this study examined Massachusetts nurses' experiences of racism in their places of work, focusing on nurse administrators' influence on the nonadministrator (staff nurse) experience of racism experiences before and after George Floyd's death.



METHODS: An investigator-developed, electronic survey was sent to Massachusetts professional nursing organizations for distribution to their members in 2021. Two hundred nineteen nurse respondents completed Likert-scale and open-ended branching logic survey questions to yield the quantitative and qualitative data analyzed for this mixed-methods study.



FINDINGS: Nurse administrators were: 1) more likely than staff nurses to state that policies and meetings to address racism and diversity, equity, and inclusion had taken place before and after George Floyd's murder; and 2) less likely than staff nurses to directly experience racism at the hands of a colleague or a superior. Nurse administrators influence staff nurses' experiences of racism.

