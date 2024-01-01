Abstract

PURPOSE: Motor vehicle collisions (MVC) are the second leading cause of death in children and adolescents, but appropriate restraint use remains inadequate. Our previous work shows that about half of pediatric MVC victims presenting to our trauma center were unrestrained. This study evaluates restraint use among children and adolescents who did not survive after MVC. We hypothesize that restraint use is even lower in this population than in pediatric MVC patients who reached our trauma center.



METHODS: We reviewed the local Medical Examiner's public records for fatal MVCs involving decedents <19 years old from 2010 to 2021. When restraint use was not documented, local Fire Rescue public records were cross-referenced. Patients were excluded if restraint use was still unknown. Age, demographics, and restraint use were compared using standard statistical methods.



RESULTS: Of 199 reviewed cases, 92 met selection criteria. Improper restraint use was documented in 72 patients (78%). Most decedents were White (72% versus 28% Black) and male (74%), with a median age of 17 years [15-18]. Improper restraint use was more common among Black (92% vs 73% White, p = 0.040) and male occupants (85% vs 58% female, p = 0.006). Improper restraint use was lower in the Hispanic population (73%) compared to non-Hispanic individuals (89%), but this difference was not statistically significant (p = 0.090).



CONCLUSION: Most pediatric patients who die from MVCs in our county are improperly restrained. While male and Black patients are especially high-risk, the overall dismal rates of restraint use in our pediatric population present an opportunity to improve injury prevention measures. TYPE OF STUDY: Retrospective Comparative Study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

