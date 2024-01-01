|
Citation
Sangha MS, Baker M, Baldwin AJ, Murray A. JPRAS Open 2024; 39: 313-320.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38380183
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The cost-of-living crisis (CoLC) is an economic climate that the United Kingdom (UK) has been experiencing since late 2021, characterized by an increase in the price of essential goods faster than real-term incomes. Food and fuel poverty has ensued. This study aimed to assess whether the CoLC is associated with an increase in hot water bottle (HWB)-related burns as patients seek alternative heating sources to keep warm.
Language: en
Keywords
Burn; Cost-of-living crisis; Deprivation; Hot water bottle; Poverty