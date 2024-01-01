Abstract

BACKGROUND: The cost-of-living crisis (CoLC) is an economic climate that the United Kingdom (UK) has been experiencing since late 2021, characterized by an increase in the price of essential goods faster than real-term incomes. Food and fuel poverty has ensued. This study aimed to assess whether the CoLC is associated with an increase in hot water bottle (HWB)-related burns as patients seek alternative heating sources to keep warm.



METHODS: Records of patients treated for HWB burns between December 2019 and March 2023 were reviewed for patient demographics, burn depth and surface area, patient comorbidities, and patient index of multiple deprivation (IMD). The incidence of admissions, IMD, and severity of injury were compared prior to and during the CoLC using either independent t-test or Kruskal-Wallis H test.



RESULTS: Between December 2019 and March 2023, 177 patients were treated for HWB burns, 79 prior to the CoLC, and 98 during. Of the patients, 55 patients were male and 122 females. An independent t-test comparing average monthly admissions prior and during the CoLC identified a significant difference (p = 0.042), with a mean increase of 1.85 cases (95% CI: 0.71-3.63). Additionally, a Kruskal-Wallis H test showed statistically significant difference in the number of patients treated for HWB burns between the seasons (p = 0.001). An independent t-test comparing average patient IMD prior and during the CoLC identified no difference (p = 0.33).



CONCLUSION: The increase in HWB burns coincides with the increase in energy costs and general cost of living that has occurred in the UK since October 2021.

