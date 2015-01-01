Abstract

This prospective cohort study aimed to evaluate the potential role of injury, socio-demographic and individual psychological factors in predicting long-term fatigue outcomes in young adult survivors of childhood TBI at 16-years post-injury. The study included 51 young adults diagnosed with childhood TBI from 2-12 years of age. Twenty age-and-sex-matched controls were included for comparison.



FINDINGS showed that almost one-in-four TBI participants (24%) endorsed clinically elevated fatigue at 16-years post-injury. Despite the relatively large proportion of TBI participants endorsing clinically significant fatigue, group comparisons revealed that the TBI and control groups did not significantly differ on fatigue symptom severity or rates of clinically elevated fatigue. For the TBI group, post-injury fatigue was significantly associated with socio-demographic and psychological factors, including lower educational level, higher depression symptom severity, and more frequent substance use. Higher fatigue was also associated with lower self-reported quality of life (QoL) in the physical, psychological, and environmental domains, even after controlling for depressive symptom severity, socio-demographic, and injury-related factors. Overall, findings show that a substantial proportion of young adults with a history of childhood TBI experience clinically elevated fatigue at 16-years post-injury. Identification and treatment of modifiable risk-factors (e.g. depression symptoms, substance use) has potential to reduce fatigue.

