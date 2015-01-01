|
Citation
|
Lee Marmol N, Ryan NP, Sood N, Morrison E, Botchway-Commey E, Anderson V, Catroppa C. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38380887
|
Abstract
|
This prospective cohort study aimed to evaluate the potential role of injury, socio-demographic and individual psychological factors in predicting long-term fatigue outcomes in young adult survivors of childhood TBI at 16-years post-injury. The study included 51 young adults diagnosed with childhood TBI from 2-12 years of age. Twenty age-and-sex-matched controls were included for comparison.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Childhood traumatic brain injury; fatigue; quality of life; young adult