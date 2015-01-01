SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gretener YA, Huisman TAGM. Praxis 2024; 113(1): 8-11.

(Copyright © 2024, Hans Huber)

38381103

Foreign body ingestion by young children has been increasing for years. Ingestions of batteries and magnets are particularly problematic.[1] Before and during diagnosis, there are some important steps that should be followed to allow for proper patient management.

Titel: Radiologische Befunde von ingestierten Fremdkörpern bei Kindern: Praktische Erfahrungen und Überlegungen.

Einleitung: Die Fremdkörperingestion durch Kleinkinder steigt seit Jahren an. Besonders problematisch sind dabei die Ingestionen von Batterien und Magneten.[1] Vor und während der Diagnose gibt es einige wichtige Schritte, welche beachtet werden sollten, damit eine korrekte Patientenbehandlung ermöglicht werden kann.

Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion


*Electric Power Supplies; *Foreign Bodies/diagnostic imaging; Child; Child, Preschool; children; diagnosis procedure; Foreign body ingestion; Humans; patient management

