SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gewirtz-Meydan A, Koós M, Nagy L, Kraus SW, Demetrovics Z, Potenza MN, Ballester-Arnal R, Batthyány D, Bergeron S, Billieux J, Burkauskas J, Cárdenas-López G, Carvalho J, Castro-Calvo J, Chen L, Ciocca G, Corazza O, Csako R, Fernandez DP, Fujiwara H, Fernandez EF, Fuss J, Gabrhelík R, Gjoneska B, Gola M, Grubbs JB, Hashim HT, Islam MS, Ismail M, Jiménez-Martínez MC, Jurin T, Kalina O, Klein V, Költő A, Lee SK, Lewczuk K, Lin CY, Lochner C, López-Alvarado S, Lukavská K, Mayta-Tristán P, Miller DJ, Orosová O, Orosz G, Ponce FP, Quintana GR, Quintero Garzola GC, Ramos-Diaz J, Rigaud K, Rousseau A, De Tubino Scanavino M, Schulmeyer MK, Sharan P, Shibata M, Shoib S, Sigre-Leirós V, Sniewski L, Spasovski O, Steibliene V, Stein DJ, Strong C, Ünsal BC, Vaillancourt-Morel MP, Van Hout MC, Bőthe B. Public Health 2024; 229: 13-23.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.puhe.2023.12.031

PMID

38382177

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine the psychometric properties of the P4 suicide screener in a multinational sample. The primary goal was to evaluate the reliability and validity of the scale and investigate its convergent validity by analyzing its correlation with depression, anxiety, and substance use. STUDY DESIGN: The study design is a cross-sectional self-report study conducted across 42 countries.

METHODS: A cross-sectional, self-report study was conducted in 42 countries, with a total of 82,243 participants included in the final data set.

RESULTS: The study provides an overview of suicide ideation rates across 42 countries and confirms the structural validity of the P4 screener. The findings indicated that sexual and gender minority individuals exhibited higher rates of suicidal ideation. The P4 screener showed adequate reliability, convergence, and discriminant validity, and a cutoff score of 1 is recommended to identify individuals at risk of suicidal behavior.

CONCLUSIONS: The study supports the reliability and validity of the P4 suicide screener across 42 diverse countries, highlighting the importance of using a cross-cultural suicide risk assessment to standardize the identification of high-risk individuals and tailoring culturally sensitive suicide prevention strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

Assessment; Cross-cultural; Suicide; Validation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print