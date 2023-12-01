|
Gewirtz-Meydan A, Koós M, Nagy L, Kraus SW, Demetrovics Z, Potenza MN, Ballester-Arnal R, Batthyány D, Bergeron S, Billieux J, Burkauskas J, Cárdenas-López G, Carvalho J, Castro-Calvo J, Chen L, Ciocca G, Corazza O, Csako R, Fernandez DP, Fujiwara H, Fernandez EF, Fuss J, Gabrhelík R, Gjoneska B, Gola M, Grubbs JB, Hashim HT, Islam MS, Ismail M, Jiménez-Martínez MC, Jurin T, Kalina O, Klein V, Költő A, Lee SK, Lewczuk K, Lin CY, Lochner C, López-Alvarado S, Lukavská K, Mayta-Tristán P, Miller DJ, Orosová O, Orosz G, Ponce FP, Quintana GR, Quintero Garzola GC, Ramos-Diaz J, Rigaud K, Rousseau A, De Tubino Scanavino M, Schulmeyer MK, Sharan P, Shibata M, Shoib S, Sigre-Leirós V, Sniewski L, Spasovski O, Steibliene V, Stein DJ, Strong C, Ünsal BC, Vaillancourt-Morel MP, Van Hout MC, Bőthe B. Public Health 2024; 229: 13-23.
38382177
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to examine the psychometric properties of the P4 suicide screener in a multinational sample. The primary goal was to evaluate the reliability and validity of the scale and investigate its convergent validity by analyzing its correlation with depression, anxiety, and substance use. STUDY DESIGN: The study design is a cross-sectional self-report study conducted across 42 countries.
Assessment; Cross-cultural; Suicide; Validation