Abstract

This study aimed to determine the relationship between animal naming test (ANT), falls, and fall-related fractures in patients with cirrhosis. Cognitive impairment and frailty were assessed using ANT and Karnofsky performance status (KPS), respectively. Factors stratifying the risk of previous falls and fall-related fractures within 1 year were assessed using a logistic regression model. Factors affecting patient performance in ANT were evaluated using multiple regression analysis. Of the 94 patients, 19% and 5% experienced falls and fall-related fractures, respectively. The performance in ANT was worse in patients who experienced falls (11 vs. 18; p < 0.001) and fall-related fractures (8 vs. 16; p < 0.001) than in those who did not. After adjustment, females, KPS, and ANT (odds ratio [OR], 0.78; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.65-0.93; p = 0.005) were associated with falls, while ANT was significantly associated with fall-related fractures (OR, 0.56; 95% CI 0.35-0.88; p = 0.012). Age and education affected the performance in ANT, whereas the use of Oriental zodiac did not. The ANT is useful for stratifying the risk of falls and fall-related fractures in patients with cirrhosis. The effects of age and education should be considered when applying ANT in the Japanese population.

