SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miwa T, Hanai T, Hirata S, Nishimura K, Unome S, Nakahata Y, Imai K, Shirakami Y, Suetsugu A, Takai K, Shimizu M. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e4307.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41598-024-54951-8

PMID

38383771

Abstract

This study aimed to determine the relationship between animal naming test (ANT), falls, and fall-related fractures in patients with cirrhosis. Cognitive impairment and frailty were assessed using ANT and Karnofsky performance status (KPS), respectively. Factors stratifying the risk of previous falls and fall-related fractures within 1 year were assessed using a logistic regression model. Factors affecting patient performance in ANT were evaluated using multiple regression analysis. Of the 94 patients, 19% and 5% experienced falls and fall-related fractures, respectively. The performance in ANT was worse in patients who experienced falls (11 vs. 18; p < 0.001) and fall-related fractures (8 vs. 16; p < 0.001) than in those who did not. After adjustment, females, KPS, and ANT (odds ratio [OR], 0.78; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.65-0.93; p = 0.005) were associated with falls, while ANT was significantly associated with fall-related fractures (OR, 0.56; 95% CI 0.35-0.88; p = 0.012). Age and education affected the performance in ANT, whereas the use of Oriental zodiac did not. The ANT is useful for stratifying the risk of falls and fall-related fractures in patients with cirrhosis. The effects of age and education should be considered when applying ANT in the Japanese population.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print