Stanley IH, Anestis MD, Bryan CJ, Moceri-Brooks J, Baker JC, Buck-Atkinson J, Bryan ABO, Johnson M, Hunter K, Johnson RL, Xiao M, Betz ME. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13050

38380441

INTRODUCTION: The US Department of Defense recommends lethal means safety counseling (LMSC) to promote firearm injury prevention via secure storage of personal firearms. We describe the rollout of a universal, peer-delivered adaptation of Project Safe Guard (PSG)-a brief, single-session LMSC discussion-at a US Space Force installation.

METHOD: Program evaluation data were collected via anonymous, voluntary, and online surveys. Of approximately 862 eligible active-duty service members and embedded civilians, 324 completed the preprogram survey and 68 and 37 completed the 1- and 2-month follow-ups, respectively.

RESULTS: At preprogram, 69.1% agreed that peer-delivered LMSC is appropriate. After rollout, 100% of the 222 firearm locking devices available to service members were requested from the on-base Violence Prevention Integrator. The effectiveness of PSG was indeterminable due to the low survey response rates.

CONCLUSIONS: Despite strong preprogram support for peer-delivered LMSC and behavioral indicators of secure firearm storage (e.g., firearm locking device requests), several challenges limited the uptake and evaluability of the PSG program in this naturalistic environment, including military survey fatigue and competing mission priorities. Additional work is needed to determine the effectiveness of peer-delivered LMSC in a military context. Sustained base support and military-civilian collaborations will be critical.


firearms; lethal means safety; military; suicide; violence

