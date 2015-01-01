|
INTRODUCTION: The US Department of Defense recommends lethal means safety counseling (LMSC) to promote firearm injury prevention via secure storage of personal firearms. We describe the rollout of a universal, peer-delivered adaptation of Project Safe Guard (PSG)-a brief, single-session LMSC discussion-at a US Space Force installation.
firearms; lethal means safety; military; suicide; violence