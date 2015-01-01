Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Virtual Hope Box (VHB) mobile application is an adapted version of the conventional hope box intervention that is used in several evidence-based treatments for suicide behaviors. The VHB is an award-winning app developed by a collaboration between the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Multiple studies have assessed the utility and effectiveness of the VHB for use in suicide prevention, but no reviews of the literature have been conducted.



METHODS: Authors performed a review of the literature using PsycINFO, EBSCOhost, and PubMed. 15 articles were ultimately included.



RESULTS: Results were categorized into three areas: (1) efficacy and effectiveness, (2) feasibility, awareness, and usage in high-risk populations, and (3) implementation approaches to increase use among patients and providers. Existing evidence for the VHB supports its feasibility and acceptability, especially among military and veteran populations. Only one study investigated effectiveness in a randomized control trial. Although the VHB developers have disseminated the app nationally, low adoption rates among veteran patients and VA providers remain. Studies found that educational implementation strategies can improve utilization rates.



CONCLUSIONS: Future research should examine suicide behaviors as outcomes, approaches to incorporating the VHB into treatment, and a range of populations.

