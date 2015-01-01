Abstract

In recent years, a surge of workplace violence against healthcare workers (HCW) has been observed in India, affecting both their physical and psychological well-being.1 A startling 75% of all Indian doctors have faced workplace violence, as reported by the Indian Medical Association.1,2 According to the World Health Organization, any form of abuse, threat or assault imposing an explicit or implicit threat on the safety, well-being or health of workers, also during commuting from and to work, falls under the term 'workplace violence'.3



Despite the assumed efforts of HCW and the advantages of technological and scientific advancements in the medical field, multiple factors still hinder the quality of care provided.2 Such hindrances include poor infrastructure, ineffective governmental policies, high costs, commercialization of healthcare and political pressure, potentially sparking tensions and conflicts.2 Globally, workplace violence has unfortunately become an inevitable component embedded within healthcare2 where it has become four times more common amongst HCWs when compared to other professions.2



Moreover, recent studies suggest this problem is much more widespread than is officially reported,2 accounting for three incidents of violence per 10,000 HCW, five times greater than the global rate,3 and hugely higher compared to China and the United Kingdom, which have both taken strict legal actions against violence.3 A cross-sectional study in Chennai showed greater prevalence amongst males than females.1 Most incidents reported were psychological. However, some incidents resulted in fatalities, emphasizing the urgency of finding an appropriate solution.1 In most cases, the perpetrators were the patients involved in particular scenarios, their relatives or third parties affiliated.4 Not surprisingly, most doctors in India are concerned about their safety at work, and some are considering carrying weapons or self-defence tools to protect themselves...

Language: en