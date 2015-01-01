Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Scorpion stings are a significant public health problem in many parts of the world. Children are at a higher risk of developing severe complications from scorpion envenoming, including cardiac, respiratory, and neurologic complications. In Turkey, members of the Buthidae family are the most common culprits in severe envenoming events.



METHODS: This retrospective-descriptive study was conducted in Turkey. Children aged 0 to 18 y admitted to the emergency department of Kahta State Hospital between December 2017 and December 2020 were included in the study. Patient information was reviewed, and 78 patients with complete demographic, laboratory, and clinical data were included in the study.



RESULTS: Out of the 78 patients, 24.4% were six years old or younger while the 75.6% were older than six years. Alpha blocker was given to 12.8% of the patients, and antivenom was given to 43.6% of the patients. Of the 78 patients, 71.8% were followed up in the emergency department, 21.8% were followed up in the inpatient unit, and 6.4% were followed up in the intensive care unit. Two patients (2.6%) died within 1 month. There was a significant difference regarding lactate dehydrogenase value according to the sting site (P=0.014). Lactate dehydrogenase values of patients stung on the head and neck and upper extremity were higher than those of patients bitten on lower extremities.



CONCLUSIONS: Elevated levels of specific laboratory parameters, such as leukocytes, aspartate transaminase, and lactate dehydrogenase, are linked to worse outcomes. Additionally, stings on the head, neck, and upper extremities are more strongly associated with severity. These findings guide tailored treatment strategies for scorpion stings, with the potential for further refinement through broader studies across diverse regions and populations.

Language: en