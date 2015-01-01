Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bothriechis schlegelii is a Crotaline viperid species of Central America and Northern South America. The characteristics of its envenomation have not been well established. We present clinical characteristics of human cases evaluated and treated in a hospital in southwestern Colombia.



METHODS: We evaluated data from patients who suffered Bothriechis schlegelii envenomation and were seen at Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital, Cali, Colombia between 2011 and 2022.



RESULTS: Eight patients were included, with a median age of 24 years. Snakebites occurred in rural areas. Six (75%) patients were bitten on the upper extremities in relation to the arboreal habits of this animal. The most common symptoms were pain and edema (N = 8, 100%), ecchymoses (N = 2, 25%), and paresthesia (N = 2, 25%). The most common systemic findings were hypofibrinogenemia (N = 8, 100%) and prolonged prothrombin time in five patients (N = 5, 62.5%). All were treated with polyvalent antivenom for Colombian snakes, with a good response and outcome.



CONCLUSIONS: Most bite sites from B. schlegelii were on the upper limbs. All patients had both local manifestations, including edema, pain, and systemic effects with hypofibrinogenemia, but none had systemic bleeding. Every patient received antivenom and had favorable outcomes.

