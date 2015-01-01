SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mrani AJ, Kuchera T, Strohl A, Laoteppitaks C, Flomenberg P, Phillips L. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10806032231223326

PMID

38379482

Abstract

Although typically placid, accidental contact with stingrays has caused numerous injuries to people along the surf zones of the United States, leading to injuries, commonly in the extremities, from barb impalement.1 Due to the potential risks of a retained barb, imaging and proper removal are vital to patient care.2 We present a case of a patient suffering from barb injury, highlighting the complicated healing process to help illustrate the importance of foreign body removal and infectious considerations.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print