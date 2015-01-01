Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Aquatic envenomations are common injuries along the coastal United States that pose a public health risk and can cause significant morbidity. We examined aquatic envenomation exposures that were called in to poison control centers (PCC) in the United States from 2011 to 2020.



METHODS: The Association of Poison Control Center's (AAPCC) National Poison Data System was queried for all aquatic envenomations reported during the 10 y period from January 1, 2011, to December 31, 2020. Data collected included date, exposure and geographic location, patient age and sex, signs and symptoms, management setting, treatments, and clinical outcome. Duplicated records, confirmed nonexposure, and reports not originating within the United States were excluded.



RESULTS: There were 8517 human aquatic envenomations reported during the study period, 62% (5243) of whom were male; 56% (4264) of patients were 30 y or younger. There were an average of 852 calls per year, with 46% of calls occurring during June to August. California, Texas, and Florida had the highest number of envenomations during the study period. Fish (61%; 5159) and Cnidaria (30%; 2519) envenomations were the most common exposures. Overall, 37% (3151) of exposures were treated in healthcare facilities, with no deaths reported.



CONCLUSIONS: The highest proportion of aquatic envenomations occurred among younger males (≤30 y) during the summer months. While rarely leading to major adverse events, aquatic envenomations were commonly reported injuries to PCC and occurred in all 50 states. Poison control centers continue to be real-time sources of information and data regarding aquatic envenomation trends.

Language: en