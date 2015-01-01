Abstract

Okinawa prefecture is a popular tourist destination due to its beaches and reefs. The reefs host a large variety of animals, including a number of venomous species. Because of the popularity of the reefs and marine activities, people are frequently in close contact with dangerous venomous species and, thus, are exposed to potential envenomation. Commonly encountered venomous animals throughout Okinawa include the invertebrate cone snail, sea urchin, crown-of-thorns starfish, blue-ringed octopus, box jellyfish, and fire coral. The vertebrates include the stonefish, lionfish, sea snake, and moray eel. Treatment for marine envenomation can involve first aid, hot water immersion, antivenom, supportive care, regional anesthesia, and pharmaceutical administration. Information on venomous animals, their toxins, and treatment should be well understood by prehospital care providers and physicians practicing in the prefecture.

