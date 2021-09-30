|
Citation
Paradis C, Chomérat N, Vaucel JA, Antajan E, Labes P, Rappoport M, Labadie M. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38379487
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, climate change and human activity have modified marine biotopes, including the widening distribution of harmful algal blooms (HABs). Bloom events predominated by microalgae of the genus Ostreopsis have been described on the French Mediterranean coast, but in 2021 an unprecedented bloom occurred on the French Basque coast. The objective of this study is to describe the health impact of the Ostreopsis spp bloom that occurred on the French Basque coast in 2021.
Keywords
algal bloom; dinoflagellate; marine toxins; Ostreopsis; ovatoxin-a; respiratory tract