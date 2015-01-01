SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Köroğlu M, Özdeş HU, Acet, Sarıbas T, Ergen E, Karakaplan M, Aslantürk O. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10806032241226617

PMID

38379488

Abstract

Wild boar-inflicted nerve injuries have been very rarely reported in the literature. A 62-year-old man was attacked by a wild boar in eastern Turkey and brought to the emergency department. He had 5 lacerations on the lower extremities and 2 on the posterior thoracic region. In addition to soft tissue lacerations, he sustained a complete laceration of the left common peroneal nerve with a foot drop. The common peroneal nerve was repaired primarily the day after the attack. The patient was discharged after a short hospital stay without any immediate complications; however, at the 10-mo follow-up, he still had a left foot drop.


Language: en

Keywords

peroneal nerve; trauma; wild animal attack

