Abstract

Wild boar-inflicted nerve injuries have been very rarely reported in the literature. A 62-year-old man was attacked by a wild boar in eastern Turkey and brought to the emergency department. He had 5 lacerations on the lower extremities and 2 on the posterior thoracic region. In addition to soft tissue lacerations, he sustained a complete laceration of the left common peroneal nerve with a foot drop. The common peroneal nerve was repaired primarily the day after the attack. The patient was discharged after a short hospital stay without any immediate complications; however, at the 10-mo follow-up, he still had a left foot drop.

