Thapa GB, Sapkota R, Thapa A, Sharma R, Lubetkin D, Lubetkin C, Nesemann S, Kharel R. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38379493
INTRODUCTION: Basic life support (BLS) is an emergency skill that includes performing appropriate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) is a leading cause of mortality worldwide and is rising in Nepal. After an OHCA event, a bystander starting CPR quickly has been shown to increase the survival rate. While the Nepali police are generally the first responders to emergencies in rural parts, they are not trained in BLS. This program assesses a pilot training of hands-only CPR and choking first aid to the Nepal Police and Nepal Army participants in rural Nepal.
Language: en
airway obstruction; cardiac arrest; emergency medical service; emergency medicine; first aid; police